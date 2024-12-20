U.N. Extends Congo Peacekeeping Mission Amidst Regional Tensions

The United Nations Security Council has voted to prolong the mission of MONUSCO, the U.N. peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for an additional year. This decision delays the previously agreed upon withdrawal from eastern provinces troubled by conflict.

Despite the Congolese government's earlier push for the mission's end, Kinshasa recently advocated for its extension, citing the need for robust security measures. Currently, nearly 11,000 peacekeepers are deployed in mineral-rich areas where various rebel groups frequently clash.

The presence of Rwandan troops has complicated security conditions in North Kivu and Ituri, causing MONUSCO's planned withdrawal to pause in July. The U.N. resolution condemns external support for armed groups, including M23, and calls for the cessation of unauthorized military activities within the DRC.

