Left Menu

U.N. Extends Congo Peacekeeping Mission Amidst Regional Tensions

The United Nations Security Council has extended the mandate for the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo for another year, delaying its withdrawal from conflict-ridden provinces. The renewal supports nearly 11,000 peacekeepers in securing mineral-rich regions beset by militant activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:43 IST
U.N. Extends Congo Peacekeeping Mission Amidst Regional Tensions

The United Nations Security Council has voted to prolong the mission of MONUSCO, the U.N. peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for an additional year. This decision delays the previously agreed upon withdrawal from eastern provinces troubled by conflict.

Despite the Congolese government's earlier push for the mission's end, Kinshasa recently advocated for its extension, citing the need for robust security measures. Currently, nearly 11,000 peacekeepers are deployed in mineral-rich areas where various rebel groups frequently clash.

The presence of Rwandan troops has complicated security conditions in North Kivu and Ituri, causing MONUSCO's planned withdrawal to pause in July. The U.N. resolution condemns external support for armed groups, including M23, and calls for the cessation of unauthorized military activities within the DRC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024