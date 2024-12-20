Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds BJP Leader CT Ravi's Arrest Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks

BJP leader CT Ravi's arrest has sparked debate over legal adherence, with concerns raised by his advocate regarding a breach of Supreme Court guidelines. The arrest, stemming from a derogatory remarks case by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, faced criticism from BJP leaders who accuse the Karnataka government of misuse of power and procedure violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:16 IST
Controversy Surrounds BJP Leader CT Ravi's Arrest Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Advocate Sidharth Suman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi in connection with alleged derogatory remarks has ignited a political firestorm. Advocate Sidharth Suman, representing Ravi, claims the arrest ignored Supreme Court guidelines and accuses the Karnataka government of acting prematurely without due process.

In response to the arrest, the Karnataka High Court's Justice MG Uma issued an interim order for Ravi's release, arguing procedural errors. The arrest was based on a complaint by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, which led to widespread criticism from BJP leaders who allege political motivations behind the action.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP State President Vijayendra have condemned the arrest, warning of protests and accusing the state government of dictatorial tendencies. Meanwhile, counter-accusations fly as Hebbalkar and Congress leaders assert Ravi's use of abusive language and seek to uphold the decision as a stand for dignity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024