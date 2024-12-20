Controversy Surrounds BJP Leader CT Ravi's Arrest Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks

The arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi in connection with alleged derogatory remarks has ignited a political firestorm. Advocate Sidharth Suman, representing Ravi, claims the arrest ignored Supreme Court guidelines and accuses the Karnataka government of acting prematurely without due process.

In response to the arrest, the Karnataka High Court's Justice MG Uma issued an interim order for Ravi's release, arguing procedural errors. The arrest was based on a complaint by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, which led to widespread criticism from BJP leaders who allege political motivations behind the action.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP State President Vijayendra have condemned the arrest, warning of protests and accusing the state government of dictatorial tendencies. Meanwhile, counter-accusations fly as Hebbalkar and Congress leaders assert Ravi's use of abusive language and seek to uphold the decision as a stand for dignity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)