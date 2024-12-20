Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over Ambedkar Remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) and TMC leaders protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha, igniting political tensions. A scuffle in Parliament resulted in two injured BJP MPs, further intensifying the conflict. Allegations and heated protests continue as the political feud escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:13 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders protesting against Amit Shah's remark (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders staged a protest near the Mantralay on Friday, condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks during a Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also voiced their dissent against Shah's comments on Ambedkar, uniting with an image of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Shah's statement on Wednesday, suggesting opposition should invoke God's name over Ambedkar to attain heaven, has spurred controversy. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and MPs from the INDIA alliance organized protests demanding Shah's apology and resignation for his comments, escalating tensions in the Parliament complex.

Protests by INDIA bloc MPs in Parliament premises led to a scuffle, injuring BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Both parties allege their members were mishandled, and an FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi. Accusations of blocking Congress women MPs further fuel the dispute.

Congress's Pramod Tiwari criticized BJP for undermining democratic values, labeling the Modi government fascist. Meanwhile, BJP MPs criticized Rahul Gandhi's conduct during the protests, accusing him of violating parliamentary decorum and inciting chaos, as tensions grow amid political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

