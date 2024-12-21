Left Menu

Legacy Remembered: Tributes Pour In for Om Prakash Chautala

Political leaders, including Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati, mourned the passing of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala at 89 due to a heart attack. The leaders expressed their condolences and paid tributes, offering strength to his family and supporters during this difficult time.

In a unified outpouring of condolences, political figures from various parties mourned the loss of Om Prakash Chautala, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, who died at 89. Chautala, renowned for his five-term leadership, passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack in Gurugram.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X to express his sorrow, offering heartfelt tributes and prayers for strength to Chautala's family and supporters. Similarly, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav extended his sympathies, ensuring the departed political leader is remembered with admiration.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and other notable leaders like Ajay Rai and Chaudhary Bhupender Singh echoed these sentiments. They expressed their deep condolences, highlighting Chautala's lasting influence and urging for peace and resilience in the wake of his demise.

