US Decision on Reward for Syrian Rebel Leader Reflects Diplomatic Shift

The Biden administration has announced it will no longer pursue a $10 million reward for capturing Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, following his meeting with US diplomats. The US aims to promote an inclusive government and continue the search for missing journalist Austin Tice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant diplomatic move, the Biden administration decided against pursuing a $10 million reward for the capture of Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. This announcement came after a meeting between al-Sharaa and U.S. diplomat Barbara Leaf, marking the first American diplomatic visit to Syria since the ouster of President Bashar Assad.

Al-Sharaa, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, has committed to renouncing terrorism, according to Leaf, though skepticism remains regarding his long-term adherence. The U.S. delegation aims to encourage an inclusive Syrian government and remains vigilant in locating missing American journalist Austin Tice.

Despite the diplomatic engagement, HTS's designation as a terrorist organization stands, along with U.S. military actions against ISIS insurgents in the region. The visit is not expected to lead to the immediate reopening of the U.S. embassy in Damascus, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

