Elon Musk Calls for German Chancellor's Resignation Amidst Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, slated to become an outside adviser in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, has publicly demanded the resignation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The call to action came amidst reports of an alleged attack at a German Christmas market.

On Friday, Musk took to the platform X to express his views, stating, 'Scholz should resign immediately,' and further deeming the German leader an 'incompetent fool.' Musk's remarks add to a growing chorus of international scrutiny directed at Scholz.

The incident at the German Christmas market remains under investigation, and Musk's comments have since sparked a heated debate across social media, with users weighing in on both the merits and implications of his immediate resignation demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)