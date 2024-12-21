Left Menu

Elon Musk Calls for German Chancellor's Resignation Amidst Controversy

Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur and incoming adviser to President-elect Trump, publicly called for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to resign. Musk's comments followed reports of an incident at a German Christmas market.

  • Country:
  • Germany

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, slated to become an outside adviser in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, has publicly demanded the resignation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The call to action came amidst reports of an alleged attack at a German Christmas market.

On Friday, Musk took to the platform X to express his views, stating, 'Scholz should resign immediately,' and further deeming the German leader an 'incompetent fool.' Musk's remarks add to a growing chorus of international scrutiny directed at Scholz.

The incident at the German Christmas market remains under investigation, and Musk's comments have since sparked a heated debate across social media, with users weighing in on both the merits and implications of his immediate resignation demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

