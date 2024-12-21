Punjab's Urban Polls: A Litmus Test for AAP's Urban Popularity

Elections in Punjab for urban local bodies are underway, with polling stations witnessing 10% voter turnout by 9 am, according to officials.

The process commenced at 7 am and is set to continue until 4 pm across the state. Key battles are unfolding in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Phagwara.

Over 3,300 candidates are vying for positions in these crucial elections, which serve as an indicator for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) popularity among urban voters. The Congress, BJP, and SAD are also in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)