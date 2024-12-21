Left Menu

Punjab's Urban Polls: A Litmus Test for AAP's Urban Popularity

The Punjab civic polls witnessed a 10% turnout by 9 am, with elections covering five municipal corporations and 44 councils. Over 3,300 candidates are participating, including notable AAP and Congress figures. The election results will gauge AAP's urban support as they face competition from Congress, BJP, and SAD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:57 IST
Punjab's Urban Polls: A Litmus Test for AAP's Urban Popularity
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Elections in Punjab for urban local bodies are underway, with polling stations witnessing 10% voter turnout by 9 am, according to officials.

The process commenced at 7 am and is set to continue until 4 pm across the state. Key battles are unfolding in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Phagwara.

Over 3,300 candidates are vying for positions in these crucial elections, which serve as an indicator for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) popularity among urban voters. The Congress, BJP, and SAD are also in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024