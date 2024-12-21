Punjab's Urban Polls: A Litmus Test for AAP's Urban Popularity
The Punjab civic polls witnessed a 10% turnout by 9 am, with elections covering five municipal corporations and 44 councils. Over 3,300 candidates are participating, including notable AAP and Congress figures. The election results will gauge AAP's urban support as they face competition from Congress, BJP, and SAD.
Elections in Punjab for urban local bodies are underway, with polling stations witnessing 10% voter turnout by 9 am, according to officials.
The process commenced at 7 am and is set to continue until 4 pm across the state. Key battles are unfolding in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Phagwara.
Over 3,300 candidates are vying for positions in these crucial elections, which serve as an indicator for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) popularity among urban voters. The Congress, BJP, and SAD are also in the fray.
