Mahayuti Government Set for Portfolio Allocation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale announced that the allocation of portfolios in the Mahayuti government is expected soon. Despite being sworn in earlier, the Fadnavis-led coalition has yet to finalize ministerial roles. There is no discord among coalition partners about the distribution of portfolios.

The allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is expected to be finalized, according to Minister Bharat Gogawale. This announcement comes as the Winter Session of the state assembly concludes.

The session, which began on December 16, will wrap up on Saturday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside his deputies and other leaders, conducted a series of meetings to finalize the distribution of portfolios.

The Mahayuti coalition, which achieved a significant victory in November's assembly elections, continues to maintain unity in its ranks, with no disputes over the ministerial assignments.

