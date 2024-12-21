Mahayuti Government Set for Portfolio Allocation in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale announced that the allocation of portfolios in the Mahayuti government is expected soon. Despite being sworn in earlier, the Fadnavis-led coalition has yet to finalize ministerial roles. There is no discord among coalition partners about the distribution of portfolios.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is expected to be finalized, according to Minister Bharat Gogawale. This announcement comes as the Winter Session of the state assembly concludes.
The session, which began on December 16, will wrap up on Saturday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside his deputies and other leaders, conducted a series of meetings to finalize the distribution of portfolios.
The Mahayuti coalition, which achieved a significant victory in November's assembly elections, continues to maintain unity in its ranks, with no disputes over the ministerial assignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Government
- Portfolios
- Minister
- Gogawale
- Fadnavis
- Assembly
- Shinde
- Pawar
- Raigad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kalidas Kolambkar Set to Steer Maharashtra Assembly
Applications filed for deletion of thousands of votes in Shahdara, Janakpuri, Laxmi Nagar, other Assembly seats: Arvind Kejriwal.
Speaker adjourns Odisha Assembly till 4 pm as oppn MLAs protest over Polavaram project
Speaker adjourns Odisha Assembly as opposition MLAs stage protest over Polavaram project
Hindutva played key role, counter-polarisation helped Mahayuti win in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis