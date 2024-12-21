Mahayuti Government Set for Portfolio Allocation in Maharashtra

The allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is expected to be finalized, according to Minister Bharat Gogawale. This announcement comes as the Winter Session of the state assembly concludes.

The session, which began on December 16, will wrap up on Saturday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside his deputies and other leaders, conducted a series of meetings to finalize the distribution of portfolios.

The Mahayuti coalition, which achieved a significant victory in November's assembly elections, continues to maintain unity in its ranks, with no disputes over the ministerial assignments.

