Senate Boosts Social Security for Public Workers, Eyes Long-Term Challenges

In a bipartisan effort, the Senate passed legislation boosting Social Security payments for nearly 3 million public workers, addressing long-term disparities. The bill now awaits President Biden's approval but raises concerns about the future strain on Social Security Trust Funds and federal deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:17 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Early Saturday, the Senate passed a landmark bipartisan bill aimed at boosting Social Security payments, benefiting nearly 3 million public service employees, including teachers and firefighters. The Social Security Fairness Act seeks to eliminate longstanding reductions and will now be forwarded to President Joe Biden for approval.

While the bill rectifies decades-old disparities, it is expected to send ripples through the Social Security Trust Funds and federal deficit, adding approximately $195 billion over the next decade. Despite this, the bill garnered strong support, passing with a 76-20 vote in the Senate.

Critics argue the measure endangers the program's fiscal stability as Social Security struggles with solvency issues. Meanwhile, discussions among GOP members continue regarding sustainable fixes and potential adjustments, such as raising the retirement age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

