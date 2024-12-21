Minister Kharge's Fiery Rebuke of Amit Shah Sparks Controversy
Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. Kharge accused Shah of lacking equality in his ideology, claiming the rise of Ambedkar's philosophy contradicts Shah's views. Shah faced backlash for alleging Congress misrepresented his statements on Ambedkar.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge has condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his contentious comments on B R Ambedkar. Kharge argued that Shah's philosophy is devoid of equality, emphasizing that Ambedkar's ideals bring political, social, and economic equity.
Addressing the media, Kharge expressed his belief that invoking Ambedkar's legacy leads to a life of self-respect. He criticized Shah for allegedly ignoring Ambedkar's teachings, asserting that Shah's ideology starkly contrasts with the growing influence of Ambedkar's and Basava's philosophies.
The controversy stirred further as Shah accused the Congress of twisting his remarks in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that their campaign falsely painted his comments as anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation, while dismissing it as a tactic to misrepresent his positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
