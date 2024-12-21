Left Menu

Punjab Civic Polls: A Litmus Test for Political Giants

The Punjab civic polls, witnessing a moderate turnout, serve as a critical test for major political parties. With over 3,300 candidates vying for positions across five municipal corporations, the elections could significantly impact the ruling AAP's urban popularity and test new leadership within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:28 IST
Punjab Civic Polls: A Litmus Test for Political Giants
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An average voter turnout of 41 percent was recorded by 1 PM in Punjab's civic polls for five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils, sources reported on Saturday.

Polling commenced at 7 AM under tight security, concluding at 4 PM, with over 37 lakh registered voters, including 17.75 lakh women, eligible to cast their votes using electronic voting machines.

Allegations of electoral malpractice surfaced in Patiala with the BJP accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of facilitating fake voting, prompting tension and calls for police intervention as leaders like Jai Inder Kaur expressed their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024