Punjab Civic Polls: A Litmus Test for Political Giants

An average voter turnout of 41 percent was recorded by 1 PM in Punjab's civic polls for five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils, sources reported on Saturday.

Polling commenced at 7 AM under tight security, concluding at 4 PM, with over 37 lakh registered voters, including 17.75 lakh women, eligible to cast their votes using electronic voting machines.

Allegations of electoral malpractice surfaced in Patiala with the BJP accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of facilitating fake voting, prompting tension and calls for police intervention as leaders like Jai Inder Kaur expressed their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)