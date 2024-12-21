Left Menu

Activist Yogendra Yadav Challenges CM Fadnavis on Naxalite Allegation

Activist Yogendra Yadav has challenged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to reveal the names of 40 alleged Naxalite-affiliated organizations. This moves comes after claims that these groups participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Yadav questioned labeling followers of Mahatma Gandhi as Naxalites and emphasized the movement's commitment to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:45 IST
Activist Yogendra Yadav Challenges CM Fadnavis on Naxalite Allegation
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Yogendra Yadav issued a challenge to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, demanding the disclosure of the names of 40 alleged Naxalite-affiliated organizations.

The demand follows Fadnavis’ statement in the legislative assembly, claiming that these organizations, which participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had frontal ties to Naxalism during previous Congress-led UPA rule.

Yadav, speaking in Latur city, questioned how followers of Mahatma Gandhi could be labeled as Naxalites. He affirmed the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan's commitment to defending constitutional democracy against perceived governmental threats and criticized new laws potentially targeting activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024