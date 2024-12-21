Activist Yogendra Yadav Challenges CM Fadnavis on Naxalite Allegation
Activist Yogendra Yadav has challenged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to reveal the names of 40 alleged Naxalite-affiliated organizations. This moves comes after claims that these groups participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Yadav questioned labeling followers of Mahatma Gandhi as Naxalites and emphasized the movement's commitment to democracy.
Activist Yogendra Yadav issued a challenge to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, demanding the disclosure of the names of 40 alleged Naxalite-affiliated organizations.
The demand follows Fadnavis’ statement in the legislative assembly, claiming that these organizations, which participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had frontal ties to Naxalism during previous Congress-led UPA rule.
Yadav, speaking in Latur city, questioned how followers of Mahatma Gandhi could be labeled as Naxalites. He affirmed the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan's commitment to defending constitutional democracy against perceived governmental threats and criticized new laws potentially targeting activists.
