BJP MLC Claims Threat to Life, Demands Protection

BJP Member of Legislative Council C T Ravi has raised concerns about his safety, alleging that there is a threat to his life. During a press conference, Ravi accused Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar of plotting against him, urging the government for protection.

This development follows Ravi's recent arrest for allegedly using disrespectful language against Minister Hebbalkar within the Legislative Council premises at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. He was subsequently released as per a court order.

The BJP leader contends that his human rights were violated during his arrest and transport to various locations, and he has called for a judicial investigation into the conduct of police officers involved in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)