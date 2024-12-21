Left Menu

BJP MLC Claims Threat to Life, Demands Protection

BJP MLC C T Ravi claims his life is in danger following an arrest over alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. He accuses Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Laxmi of conspiring against him and demands a government-provided protection and a judicial probe into police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:12 IST
BJP Member of Legislative Council C T Ravi has raised concerns about his safety, alleging that there is a threat to his life. During a press conference, Ravi accused Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar of plotting against him, urging the government for protection.

This development follows Ravi's recent arrest for allegedly using disrespectful language against Minister Hebbalkar within the Legislative Council premises at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. He was subsequently released as per a court order.

The BJP leader contends that his human rights were violated during his arrest and transport to various locations, and he has called for a judicial investigation into the conduct of police officers involved in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

