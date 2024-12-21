Left Menu

Congress Rallies Against Amit Shah's Remarks on BR Ambedkar

The Congress plans protest marches and a weeklong campaign against Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, seen as an insult. The party aims to highlight Ambedkar's legacy and demand Shah's resignation, organizing events nationwide including press conferences, marches, and a major rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:18 IST
The Congress party, reacting strongly to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar, has announced nationwide protest marches and a week-long campaign dubbed as 'Ambedkar Samman Saptah'.

Party general secretary K C Venugopal detailed that the Congress will host press conferences across 150 locations, culminating in protest marches in various districts to demand Shah's resignation, accusing him of insulting Ambedkar's legacy.

The protests follow Shah's controversial remarks in Parliament, drawing heated responses from both the Congress and BJP, leading to adjournments in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Shah countered by accusing the Congress of misrepresenting his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

