Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Maoist Involvement in Bharat Jodo March
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claims Maoist-linked organizations participated in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo march. At a press conference, he discussed illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and cabinet portfolio allocation. Opposition protests over recent violence and political accountability were also addressed.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during a press conference, alleged that organizations once labeled by a Congress-led government as 'frontal organizations' of Maoists were involved in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo march.
He emphasized that these claims were supported by prior reports from Congress-led governments and noted that certain actions had already been taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against these groups.
Furthermore, Fadnavis addressed issues such as the identification and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, cabinet portfolio allocation, and recent incidents of violence in Maharashtra, underscoring the governance challenges facing his administration.
