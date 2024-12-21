Amit Shah's Vision for a Peaceful and Prosperous Northeast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the insurgency in the Northeast has ended, suggesting a shift in police strategy to deliver quick justice. Addressing the 72nd North Eastern Council plenary, Shah attributed regional peace to Prime Minister Modi's peace accords, leading to militants' surrender.

Shah noted significant reductions in violence and civilian deaths, urging police to adjust their methods for handling FIRs. He highlighted the Centre's substantial investments in improving connectivity, with Rs 81,000 crore for railways and Rs 41,000 crore for roads, asserting that connectivity challenges are now resolved.

The minister emphasized PM Modi's 'Act East, Act first and Act fast' strategy, boosting regional development. Shah promoted agricultural self-sufficiency and organic farming, calling for combating narcotics smuggling. He inaugurated the NEC's session in Agartala, attended by key officials, including DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

(With inputs from agencies.)