Left Menu

Amit Shah's Vision for a Peaceful and Prosperous Northeast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council, emphasizing the end of insurgency and the need for a new police approach to ensure justice. He highlighted significant investments in connectivity and urged regional self-sufficiency and organic cultivation to boost the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:19 IST
Amit Shah's Vision for a Peaceful and Prosperous Northeast
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the insurgency in the Northeast has ended, suggesting a shift in police strategy to deliver quick justice. Addressing the 72nd North Eastern Council plenary, Shah attributed regional peace to Prime Minister Modi's peace accords, leading to militants' surrender.

Shah noted significant reductions in violence and civilian deaths, urging police to adjust their methods for handling FIRs. He highlighted the Centre's substantial investments in improving connectivity, with Rs 81,000 crore for railways and Rs 41,000 crore for roads, asserting that connectivity challenges are now resolved.

The minister emphasized PM Modi's 'Act East, Act first and Act fast' strategy, boosting regional development. Shah promoted agricultural self-sufficiency and organic farming, calling for combating narcotics smuggling. He inaugurated the NEC's session in Agartala, attended by key officials, including DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024