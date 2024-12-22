Danger at Sea: US Navy Pilots Downed in Friendly Fire Incident
Two US Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea due to a 'friendly fire' incident involving the USS Gettysburg. Ejected and rescued safely, their ordeal underscores Red Sea dangers amid Houthi rebel activities. The USS Harry S. Truman's presence has intensified airstrikes against Houthi threats.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a striking display of the Red Sea's volatility, two US Navy pilots were downed on Sunday in a 'friendly fire' incident, marking the most significant threat to US troops amid ongoing missions targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The pilots, who ejected from their aircraft and were safely recovered, highlight the perilous environment as Houthi-backed efforts continue to disrupt maritime stability, despite the vigilance of Western military patrols.
The official statement from Central Command indicates the F/A-18 jet originated from the USS Harry S. Truman, currently engaged in a heightened campaign following its recent arrival in the Middle East, underscoring escalating tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Travel Ban to Yemen: Passport Seizures and Releases Under Scrutiny
Tensions Rise as Missile Fired from Yemen to Israel
Missile Strike Escalates Tensions between Yemen and Israel
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen as Houthi Conflict Intensifies
Precision Strikes: U.S. Military Targets Houthi Facilities in Yemen