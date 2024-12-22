Danger at Sea: US Navy Pilots Downed in Friendly Fire Incident

In a striking display of the Red Sea's volatility, two US Navy pilots were downed on Sunday in a 'friendly fire' incident, marking the most significant threat to US troops amid ongoing missions targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The pilots, who ejected from their aircraft and were safely recovered, highlight the perilous environment as Houthi-backed efforts continue to disrupt maritime stability, despite the vigilance of Western military patrols.

The official statement from Central Command indicates the F/A-18 jet originated from the USS Harry S. Truman, currently engaged in a heightened campaign following its recent arrival in the Middle East, underscoring escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)