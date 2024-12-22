Left Menu

Danger at Sea: US Navy Pilots Downed in Friendly Fire Incident

Two US Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea due to a 'friendly fire' incident involving the USS Gettysburg. Ejected and rescued safely, their ordeal underscores Red Sea dangers amid Houthi rebel activities. The USS Harry S. Truman's presence has intensified airstrikes against Houthi threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-12-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 11:25 IST
Danger at Sea: US Navy Pilots Downed in Friendly Fire Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a striking display of the Red Sea's volatility, two US Navy pilots were downed on Sunday in a 'friendly fire' incident, marking the most significant threat to US troops amid ongoing missions targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The pilots, who ejected from their aircraft and were safely recovered, highlight the perilous environment as Houthi-backed efforts continue to disrupt maritime stability, despite the vigilance of Western military patrols.

The official statement from Central Command indicates the F/A-18 jet originated from the USS Harry S. Truman, currently engaged in a heightened campaign following its recent arrival in the Middle East, underscoring escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024