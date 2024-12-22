Mayawati Criticizes Congress and BJP Over Ambedkar Controversy

In a fiery critique, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati lambasted both the Congress and the BJP for what she described as their insincere politics surrounding B R Ambedkar's legacy. Her comments came amidst brewing protests by Congress against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of disrespectful remarks about Ambedkar.

Mayawati asserted that Congress had historically ignored Ambedkar's contributions, engaging in what she called 'politics of deception and selfishness.' She also accused both major parties of exploiting Ambedkar's name for electoral gains, likening them to being 'cut from the same cloth' in this regard.

Further challenging opposition, Mayawati claimed that genuine reverence for Ambedkar's ideals was most evident during her tenure when the BSP held power. She accused the Samajwadi Party, among others, of altering public resources out of spite, in attempts to undercut Ambedkar supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)