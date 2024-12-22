Left Menu

Controversial Remarks by CPI (M) Leader Spark Uproar

CPI (M) leader A Vijayaraghavan's statements on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's Lok Sabha victories in Wayanad ignited severe backlash from Congress and IUML. Critics accused him of pandering to the Sangh Parivar and instigating majority communalism. Leaders condemned the comments as aligning with BJP's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:33 IST
Controversial Remarks by CPI (M) Leader Spark Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI (M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan has come under fire for his contentious comments concerning the Lok Sabha victories of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. The remarks, made during a party event, alleged that their triumphs were supported by communal forces, drawing sharp rebukes from Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, lambasted Vijayaraghavan's statements as an effort to impress the Sangh Parivar. They questioned whether the CPI (M) shares this communal stance. Venugopal argued that these remarks reflect a collusion with the BJP to politically undermine Rahul Gandhi.

The IUML echoed these criticisms, accusing Vijayaraghavan of stoking majority communalism and criticizing his claims as baseless. Leaders suggested that the CPI (M) is adapting BJP's political strategies in Kerala, a claim denied by the CPI (M) leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024