Controversial Remarks by CPI (M) Leader Spark Uproar

CPI (M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan has come under fire for his contentious comments concerning the Lok Sabha victories of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. The remarks, made during a party event, alleged that their triumphs were supported by communal forces, drawing sharp rebukes from Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, lambasted Vijayaraghavan's statements as an effort to impress the Sangh Parivar. They questioned whether the CPI (M) shares this communal stance. Venugopal argued that these remarks reflect a collusion with the BJP to politically undermine Rahul Gandhi.

The IUML echoed these criticisms, accusing Vijayaraghavan of stoking majority communalism and criticizing his claims as baseless. Leaders suggested that the CPI (M) is adapting BJP's political strategies in Kerala, a claim denied by the CPI (M) leadership.

