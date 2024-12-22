Historic Meeting in Damascus: Turkey's Diplomatic Push
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. The meeting signifies Turkey's intent to aid Syria's new administration in building a state structure and drafting a constitution. This comes amid tensions in northeastern Syria involving Turkey-backed forces and the Kurdish YPG militia.
In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, in Damascus on Sunday, according to Turkey's foreign ministry.
The meeting comes as Turkey has expressed intentions to assist Syria's new administration in forming a state structure and constitution. Photos shared by the ministry depict Fidan and Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, in cordial interactions.
This diplomatic endeavor occurs amid ongoing tensions in northeastern Syria between Turkey-backed factions and the Kurdish YPG militia, regarded by Ankara as a terrorist organization. Turkey has launched several operations against the Kurdish forces in recent years, striving for stability in the region.
