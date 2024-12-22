Left Menu

Historic Meeting in Damascus: Turkey's Diplomatic Push

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. The meeting signifies Turkey's intent to aid Syria's new administration in building a state structure and drafting a constitution. This comes amid tensions in northeastern Syria involving Turkey-backed forces and the Kurdish YPG militia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:49 IST
Historic Meeting in Damascus: Turkey's Diplomatic Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, in Damascus on Sunday, according to Turkey's foreign ministry.

The meeting comes as Turkey has expressed intentions to assist Syria's new administration in forming a state structure and constitution. Photos shared by the ministry depict Fidan and Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, in cordial interactions.

This diplomatic endeavor occurs amid ongoing tensions in northeastern Syria between Turkey-backed factions and the Kurdish YPG militia, regarded by Ankara as a terrorist organization. Turkey has launched several operations against the Kurdish forces in recent years, striving for stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024