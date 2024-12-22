Left Menu

Border Infiltration Crisis: A Political Battle for Security

Firhad Hakim, a senior West Bengal minister, charged the central government with failing to prevent illegal migration from Bangladesh, after members of the terror group Ansar-al-Islam were apprehended. Amidst political tension, both the BJP and TMC are scrutinizing each other's roles in the security crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:30 IST
  • India

Firhad Hakim, West Bengal's senior minister, has blamed the central government for its ineffectiveness in curbing illegal migration from Bangladesh. The criticism follows the arrest of individuals linked to Ansar-al-Islam, who allegedly attempted to expand the terror group's influence in West Bengal.

Hakim highlighted the Union Home Ministry's responsibilities under Amit Shah to fortify border security. He questioned the Border Security Force's failure to prevent infiltration, citing the concerns raised after the arrests in Murshidabad, where a suspected terrorist had obtained false identification documents.

The BJP's Amit Malviya responded critically, accusing illegal migrants of bolstering the TMC's voter base, and echoed calls for revising West Bengal's voter list. As accusations fly, the TMC defends its counter-terrorism efforts, underscoring the need for national security over political gamesmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

