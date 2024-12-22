Left Menu

Stephen Miran to Lead Economic Advisers Under Trump

Stephen Miran, a former economic policy adviser under the Trump administration, has been appointed as the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers by the president-elect. This council plays a crucial role in advising the president on economic matters.

Updated: 22-12-2024 21:05 IST
Stephen Miran to Lead Economic Advisers Under Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Stephen Miran, who previously served as an economic policy adviser at the U.S. Treasury Department during Donald Trump's tenure, is set to return to a prominent role in the administration. The president-elect announced on Sunday that Miran has been selected to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

This appointment underscores the critical advisory role the Council of Economic Advisers plays in shaping the president's approach to economic policy. With experience from his previous position, Miran is expected to bring valuable insights into the president-elect's economic strategy.

As the head of the Council of Economic Advisers, Miran will now be pivotal in crafting recommendations on monetary policies, fiscal matters, and broader economic issues that affect the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

