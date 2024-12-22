Stephen Miran to Lead Economic Advisers Under Trump

Stephen Miran, who previously served as an economic policy adviser at the U.S. Treasury Department during Donald Trump's tenure, is set to return to a prominent role in the administration. The president-elect announced on Sunday that Miran has been selected to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

This appointment underscores the critical advisory role the Council of Economic Advisers plays in shaping the president's approach to economic policy. With experience from his previous position, Miran is expected to bring valuable insights into the president-elect's economic strategy.

As the head of the Council of Economic Advisers, Miran will now be pivotal in crafting recommendations on monetary policies, fiscal matters, and broader economic issues that affect the nation.

