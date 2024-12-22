Left Menu

Top Headlines at 9:05 PM: National and International Updates

The latest updates include a tragic building collapse in Mohali, remarks by Amit Shah on Tripura's progress, CPI(M)'s demand to withdraw election rule amendments, the launch of welfare schemes for women in Delhi, accountability call for MPs by V-P Dhankhar, and PM Modi's diplomatic achievements in Kuwait.

The devastating collapse of a three-storey building in Mohali, Punjab, resulted in two fatalities, concluding a 23-hour rescue operation on Sunday. Authorities have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Left for stalling Tripura's progress, attributing the state's development to the BJP's governance since 2018, during a visit to Dhalai.

In significant international developments, India and Kuwait elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, signing a pivotal defense agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Kuwait's highest award for enhancing bilateral relations.

