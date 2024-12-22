Top Headlines at 9:05 PM: National and International Updates

The devastating collapse of a three-storey building in Mohali, Punjab, resulted in two fatalities, concluding a 23-hour rescue operation on Sunday. Authorities have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Left for stalling Tripura's progress, attributing the state's development to the BJP's governance since 2018, during a visit to Dhalai.

In significant international developments, India and Kuwait elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, signing a pivotal defense agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Kuwait's highest award for enhancing bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)