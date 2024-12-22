Amidst Protests: The Political Firestorm Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

Political tensions flared as senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar sharply criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for remarks perceived as disrespectful to B R Ambedkar and the Dalit community. The accusations reflect deep-seated political divisions over caste and representation.

Amid ongoing protests and walkouts in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Kumar accused the BJP of consistently undermining Dalit interests while adhering to Manusmriti principles. Allegations of hostility towards caste-based census further inflamed the situation.

In response, Amit Shah held a press conference denying the allegations, accusing the Congress of twisting his words. As protests continued, the controversy highlights the complex interplay of caste and politics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)