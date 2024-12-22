Left Menu

Amidst Protests: The Political Firestorm Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar criticizes BJP for its alleged anti-Dalit stance, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on B R Ambedkar. Kumar accuses BJP of adhering to Manusmriti principles and demands Shah's public apology. Shah rebuffs accusations, alleging Congress distortions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:45 IST
Political tensions flared as senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar sharply criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for remarks perceived as disrespectful to B R Ambedkar and the Dalit community. The accusations reflect deep-seated political divisions over caste and representation.

Amid ongoing protests and walkouts in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Kumar accused the BJP of consistently undermining Dalit interests while adhering to Manusmriti principles. Allegations of hostility towards caste-based census further inflamed the situation.

In response, Amit Shah held a press conference denying the allegations, accusing the Congress of twisting his words. As protests continued, the controversy highlights the complex interplay of caste and politics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

