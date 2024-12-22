Trump Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Panama Canal Comments
Donald Trump threatens to regain U.S. control of the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of overcharging fees and hinting at potential Chinese influence. This move marks a significant shift in U.S. diplomacy under Trump, drawing criticism from Panamanian politicians who demand respect for their country's autonomy.
In a move likely to stir international tensions, President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of imposing excessive fees for its use. Trump's remarks, made on the social media platform Truth Social, have raised concerns about potential U.S. diplomatic shifts under his leadership.
Trump's comments also hinted at unfounded concerns regarding Chinese management of the canal, despite no control by China over the passage. His assertion has faced backlash from Panamanian politicians, who insist on maintaining their country's sovereignty and have called for diplomatic steadiness in response to Trump's rhetoric.
The Panama Canal, a crucial artery for global trade, was handed back to Panama in 1999 after decades of U.S. administration. Trump's recent statements have sparked debate over international agreements and the potential consequences of his aggressive diplomatic stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Tribunal Upholds LTTE Ban: Threat to Sovereignty
We underline need for all parties to work towards preserving unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria: MEA.
Luxury Stocks Drag STOXX 600 Amid Global Trade Woes
China's Firm Stance on Taiwan: A Sovereignty Discourse
Chagossians Rally for Sovereignty: A Final Stand