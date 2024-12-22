Trump Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Panama Canal Comments

In a move likely to stir international tensions, President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of imposing excessive fees for its use. Trump's remarks, made on the social media platform Truth Social, have raised concerns about potential U.S. diplomatic shifts under his leadership.

Trump's comments also hinted at unfounded concerns regarding Chinese management of the canal, despite no control by China over the passage. His assertion has faced backlash from Panamanian politicians, who insist on maintaining their country's sovereignty and have called for diplomatic steadiness in response to Trump's rhetoric.

The Panama Canal, a crucial artery for global trade, was handed back to Panama in 1999 after decades of U.S. administration. Trump's recent statements have sparked debate over international agreements and the potential consequences of his aggressive diplomatic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)