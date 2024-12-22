Slovakia Faces Gas Crisis as Ukraine-Russia Deal Nears Expiry

In a significant diplomatic move, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Sunday to address the looming expiration of the Russian-Ukrainian gas transit agreement. The meeting, broadcasted by Russian television presenter Pavel Zarubin, underscored the urgency as Slovakia heavily relies on gas transiting through Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking via a Telegram video posted by Zarubin, stated that gas transit and the broader international situation would be key discussion points. The meeting was hastily arranged, reflecting the pressing nature of the issue.

As Ukraine remains firm on not extending the transit arrangement over 34 months into the ongoing conflict, Slovakia faces increased costs, estimated at an additional 220 million euros if it seeks alternatives. The issue was also brought to the fore at a recent EU summit by Fico, who challenged Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)