Left Menu

Slovakia Faces Gas Crisis as Ukraine-Russia Deal Nears Expiry

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin to discuss the imminent expiry of the Russian-Ukraine gas transit deal, crucial for Slovakia. Fico criticized Ukraine's President Zelenskiy for refusing to renew the contract, despite significant financial implications for Slovakia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 23:31 IST
Slovakia Faces Gas Crisis as Ukraine-Russia Deal Nears Expiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Sunday to address the looming expiration of the Russian-Ukrainian gas transit agreement. The meeting, broadcasted by Russian television presenter Pavel Zarubin, underscored the urgency as Slovakia heavily relies on gas transiting through Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking via a Telegram video posted by Zarubin, stated that gas transit and the broader international situation would be key discussion points. The meeting was hastily arranged, reflecting the pressing nature of the issue.

As Ukraine remains firm on not extending the transit arrangement over 34 months into the ongoing conflict, Slovakia faces increased costs, estimated at an additional 220 million euros if it seeks alternatives. The issue was also brought to the fore at a recent EU summit by Fico, who challenged Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024