Trump's Panama Canal Controversy: A Diplomatic Tension Unfolds

Donald Trump, the president-elect, has threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of charging excessive fees. His comments have sparked diplomatic tension, highlighting his aggressive rhetoric in international affairs. Panamanian politicians urge the government to defend their country's autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 00:09 IST
Trump

In recent developments, President-elect Donald Trump has stirred diplomatic waters by threatening to reclaim U.S. control over the Panama Canal. Trump criticized Panama for charging what he describes as exorbitant fees, sparking a new chapter in U.S.-Panamanian relations.

Speaking in Arizona, Trump accused Panama of potentially letting the canal fall into Chinese hands, despite no evidence suggesting Chinese control over the passage. This rhetoric marks a significant diplomatic shift, as U.S. leaders rarely suggest reclaiming sovereign territories.

Panamanian officials have responded strongly, emphasizing their independence. Meanwhile, the implications for international law remain unclear, should Trump attempt to enforce his threats. The incident recalls Trump's past musings on territorial expansion, highlighting a pattern of provocative diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

