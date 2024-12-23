Trump's Panama Canal Controversy: A Diplomatic Tension Unfolds

In recent developments, President-elect Donald Trump has stirred diplomatic waters by threatening to reclaim U.S. control over the Panama Canal. Trump criticized Panama for charging what he describes as exorbitant fees, sparking a new chapter in U.S.-Panamanian relations.

Speaking in Arizona, Trump accused Panama of potentially letting the canal fall into Chinese hands, despite no evidence suggesting Chinese control over the passage. This rhetoric marks a significant diplomatic shift, as U.S. leaders rarely suggest reclaiming sovereign territories.

Panamanian officials have responded strongly, emphasizing their independence. Meanwhile, the implications for international law remain unclear, should Trump attempt to enforce his threats. The incident recalls Trump's past musings on territorial expansion, highlighting a pattern of provocative diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)