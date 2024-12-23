Conflict and Compassion: Cardinals Visit Amid Gaza Strikes
Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 22 people, as the Catholic Church's Cardinal visited for Christmas Mass. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa conducted Mass amid tensions, while Israel targeted militants. Pope Francis criticized Israel's actions. The conflict continues with talks of a ceasefire and ongoing international scrutiny.
Escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip reached a deadly new chapter overnight as Israeli airstrikes claimed 22 lives, including children, medical officials report. Despite the violence, Gaza's Christian community participated in a rare pre-Christmas Mass led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, authorized by Israeli officials.
The Israeli military argues the strikes are aimed at Hamas militants, but civilian casualties remain high, exacerbating international criticism. Pope Francis condemned the violence, calling it "cruelty" instead of war, and renewed calls for a ceasefire and an investigation into potential genocide by Israel.
Negotiations for a potential ceasefire, which may include hostage exchanges, continue amid widespread destruction in Gaza. Over 45,000 Palestinians have died since the conflict reignited with significant displacement intensifying as winter approaches. The humanitarian crisis persists with limited aid reaching the embattled region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
