Left Menu

Conflict and Compassion: Cardinals Visit Amid Gaza Strikes

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 22 people, as the Catholic Church's Cardinal visited for Christmas Mass. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa conducted Mass amid tensions, while Israel targeted militants. Pope Francis criticized Israel's actions. The conflict continues with talks of a ceasefire and ongoing international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-12-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 01:35 IST
Conflict and Compassion: Cardinals Visit Amid Gaza Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip reached a deadly new chapter overnight as Israeli airstrikes claimed 22 lives, including children, medical officials report. Despite the violence, Gaza's Christian community participated in a rare pre-Christmas Mass led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, authorized by Israeli officials.

The Israeli military argues the strikes are aimed at Hamas militants, but civilian casualties remain high, exacerbating international criticism. Pope Francis condemned the violence, calling it "cruelty" instead of war, and renewed calls for a ceasefire and an investigation into potential genocide by Israel.

Negotiations for a potential ceasefire, which may include hostage exchanges, continue amid widespread destruction in Gaza. Over 45,000 Palestinians have died since the conflict reignited with significant displacement intensifying as winter approaches. The humanitarian crisis persists with limited aid reaching the embattled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024