Amit Shah's Remarks Ignite Political Storm Over Ambedkar

Recent remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar have sparked widespread protests, as Congress leader Ajoy Kumar accuses the BJP of insulting Dalits and adhering to Manusmriti principles. Shah's comments during a Rajya Sabha debate have allegedly exposed an anti-Dalit stance, according to Kumar.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experienced significant disruptions as members from both treasury benches and opposition protested Shah's remarks. Kumar, alongside other Congress members, demanded a public apology, emphasizing the BJP's continued disregard for Dalit rights as evident from the backlash.

In a counter-move, Amit Shah held a press conference to clarify his statements, accusing Congress of misrepresenting his words. Despite his explanation, tensions remain high, resulting in the adjournment of both houses until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)