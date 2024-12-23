Left Menu

Amit Shah's Remarks Ignite Political Storm Over Ambedkar

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has accused the BJP of neglecting Dalit rights following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's contentious remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Kumar alleges the BJP follows Manusmriti principles and demanded a public apology from Shah. The situation has sparked parliamentary protests.

Updated: 23-12-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 09:15 IST
Amit Shah's Remarks Ignite Political Storm Over Ambedkar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Recent remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar have sparked widespread protests, as Congress leader Ajoy Kumar accuses the BJP of insulting Dalits and adhering to Manusmriti principles. Shah's comments during a Rajya Sabha debate have allegedly exposed an anti-Dalit stance, according to Kumar.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experienced significant disruptions as members from both treasury benches and opposition protested Shah's remarks. Kumar, alongside other Congress members, demanded a public apology, emphasizing the BJP's continued disregard for Dalit rights as evident from the backlash.

In a counter-move, Amit Shah held a press conference to clarify his statements, accusing Congress of misrepresenting his words. Despite his explanation, tensions remain high, resulting in the adjournment of both houses until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

