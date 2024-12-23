BJP's Chargesheet: Thakur Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur leveled serious accusations against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, presenting a 'chargesheet' accusing him of turning Delhi into a 'corruption lab' through a series of alleged scams.

No statement was immediately available from the Aam Aadmi Party to counter these allegations. The Delhi BJP, in the run-up to the assembly polls, has established a 'chargesheet committee' to document the alleged shortcomings of AAP MLAs.

Thakur charged that Kejriwal's government was involved in multiple scams concerning liquor policy and state boards, while also neglecting health and education. Additional accusations included misuse of funds and support for 'anti-national' elements. The elections for the 70-member assembly are slated for February.

