Left Menu

BJP's Chargesheet: Thakur Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur issued a chargesheet against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of turning Delhi into a corruption lab through various scams. The Delhi BJP unit has created a committee to list AAP's alleged failures, targeting Kejriwal on matters like health, education, and alleged affiliations with anti-national forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:39 IST
BJP's Chargesheet: Thakur Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur leveled serious accusations against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, presenting a 'chargesheet' accusing him of turning Delhi into a 'corruption lab' through a series of alleged scams.

No statement was immediately available from the Aam Aadmi Party to counter these allegations. The Delhi BJP, in the run-up to the assembly polls, has established a 'chargesheet committee' to document the alleged shortcomings of AAP MLAs.

Thakur charged that Kejriwal's government was involved in multiple scams concerning liquor policy and state boards, while also neglecting health and education. Additional accusations included misuse of funds and support for 'anti-national' elements. The elections for the 70-member assembly are slated for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024