BJP's Chargesheet: Thakur Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption
Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur issued a chargesheet against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of turning Delhi into a corruption lab through various scams. The Delhi BJP unit has created a committee to list AAP's alleged failures, targeting Kejriwal on matters like health, education, and alleged affiliations with anti-national forces.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur leveled serious accusations against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, presenting a 'chargesheet' accusing him of turning Delhi into a 'corruption lab' through a series of alleged scams.
No statement was immediately available from the Aam Aadmi Party to counter these allegations. The Delhi BJP, in the run-up to the assembly polls, has established a 'chargesheet committee' to document the alleged shortcomings of AAP MLAs.
Thakur charged that Kejriwal's government was involved in multiple scams concerning liquor policy and state boards, while also neglecting health and education. Additional accusations included misuse of funds and support for 'anti-national' elements. The elections for the 70-member assembly are slated for February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Anurag Thakur
- Arvind Kejriwal
- corruption
- Delhi Assembly
- elections
- AAP
- scams
- chargesheet
- politics
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
MVA Faces Defeat: Distrust and Strategy Plans Following Maharashtra Elections
Syrian Leadership Calls for Democratic Elections
Punjab Gears Up for December Municipal Elections: Key Details Announced
AAP Unveils Screening Committee Heads for Punjab Local Elections