South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Standoff

South Korea's political landscape is fraught with tension as the main opposition party threatens to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo. The Democratic Party demands the approval of a special counsel to investigate impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law.

With a significant majority in parliament, the Democratic Party passed a bill to pursue charges against Yoon, including insurrection and accusations involving his wife. The party has expressed its intent to begin impeachment proceedings against Han if he fails to enact the legislation by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yoon's party accuses the opposition of using impeachment as a political tool. The Constitutional Court is preparing to proceed with Yoon's trial despite his alleged attempts to delay with procedural challenges.

