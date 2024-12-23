Biden Commutes Death Row Sentences in Last Act of Clemency

In a significant move before leaving office, U.S. President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates, converting them to life imprisonment without parole. This bold action thwarts the incoming administration's plans to resume federal executions.

Biden has been a staunch opponent of the death penalty, a stance that gained further momentum during his presidency. In recent weeks, pressure from congressional Democrats, religious figures like Pope Francis, and capital punishment opponents mounted for Biden to take definitive action against federal executions.

The commutation does not impact those convicted of terrorism or hate-motivated mass murder. Notably, it excludes three notorious inmates: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Dylann Roof, and Robert Bowers, all of whom are seeking appeals. Biden's administration reported receiving nearly 12,000 clemency requests, with 161 grants issued to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)