Congress Demands Amit Shah's Expulsion Over Ambedkar Insult Allegations
Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal has called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's removal from the Cabinet after allegedly insulting BR Ambedkar. Shah's remarks sparked a nationwide campaign by Congress and opposition, demanding accountability while defending Ambedkar's legacy against perceived BJP disrespect.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal has urged for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Cabinet, accusing him of insulting BR Ambedkar in Parliament. This call was made during a press conference held in Dehradun on Monday.
The Congress Working Committee member criticized Shah not only for his alleged remarks against the Constitution's chief architect but also for his refusal to apologize. Sappal highlighted the perceived alignment of the RSS and BJP against constitutional creators, claiming that Shah's comments reflect their true mindset.
A political storm ensued, with Congress launching a nationwide campaign titled 'Ambedkar Samman Saptah' to honor Ambedkar's legacy. They plan to submit a memorandum to the president demanding Shah's ousting, while BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rally in Shah's defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
