Political Turmoil Erupts After Sandhya Theatre Incident in Telangana

Amid escalating tensions over the Sandhya Theatre incident in Telangana, Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, has accused the BRS and BJP of leveraging the situation involving actor Allu Arjun for political advantage. The Congress leader asserted that the episode is unrelated to the film industry and criticized attempts to politicize it.

Earlier, Congress member Anirudh Reddy condemned Allu Arjun for allegedly exploiting public gatherings for personal gain, following an incident at Sandhya Theatre that resulted in tragedy. Reddy highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for accountability and legal action without prejudice.

On December 21, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended his government's stance on actor Allu Arjun's arrest, reiterating that no special privileges would be granted, and the safety of citizens remains the administration's priority. The CM recounted the events leading to the incident and the police's prior warnings about potential crowd-related risks at the theatre.

