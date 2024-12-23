Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts After Sandhya Theatre Incident in Telangana

The Sandhya Theatre incident in Telangana has sparked political tensions, with Congress accusing BRS and BJP of exploiting the situation for political gain. Allegations against Allu Arjun for prioritizing personal interests over public safety have been raised. The government asserts it will uphold the law without favoring any individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:51 IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating tensions over the Sandhya Theatre incident in Telangana, Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, has accused the BRS and BJP of leveraging the situation involving actor Allu Arjun for political advantage. The Congress leader asserted that the episode is unrelated to the film industry and criticized attempts to politicize it.

Earlier, Congress member Anirudh Reddy condemned Allu Arjun for allegedly exploiting public gatherings for personal gain, following an incident at Sandhya Theatre that resulted in tragedy. Reddy highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for accountability and legal action without prejudice.

On December 21, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended his government's stance on actor Allu Arjun's arrest, reiterating that no special privileges would be granted, and the safety of citizens remains the administration's priority. The CM recounted the events leading to the incident and the police's prior warnings about potential crowd-related risks at the theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

