Honoring a Legacy: Remembering P V Narasimha Rao

In Hyderabad, prominent leaders paid homage to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 20th death anniversary. Leading the tributes, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy honored the legacy of the leader credited with significant economic reforms.

The Chief Minister paid respects at Narasimha Rao's portrait during a gathering at his residence, while Kishan Reddy visited the former Prime Minister's 'samadhi' situated by the Hussain Sagar lake. This act of remembrance saw the presence of notable politicians, including Congress MLA Sudarshan Reddy and former MP G Ranjit Reddy.

Narasimha Rao's tenure as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 marked a transformative period in India's economic history, earning him accolades as an architect of economic liberalization and reform.

