Trump's Echoes: Politics, Policies, and Controversies

Days before retiring, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin expressed concerns that human rights might be deprioritized during Donald Trump's upcoming term. Cardin fears these issues could take a backseat under Trump's administration.

President-elect Trump announced his intent to restore Mount McKinley's name, opposing former President Obama's Denali renaming, highlighting ongoing disputes over geographic nomenclature.

Trump's imminent administration is pushing for a swift implementation of executive orders, with the crypto industry keen on immediate directives while Trump's stance on TikTok remains cautiously supportive.

(With inputs from agencies.)