Trump Keeps TikTok Deal 'On the Table': Legal and Political Tensions Rise

President Trump reaffirms a potential deal regarding TikTok's U.S. assets is still negotiable. Despite criticism from senators and legal uncertainties, Trump maintained discussions with American companies. The execution of the deal depends on resolution with China, while legislative challenges and impending deadlines add pressure.

President Donald Trump has reiterated that a potential deal to handle TikTok's U.S. assets is still open for negotiation, even after it faced delays and criticism from several U.S. Senators. Trump, addressing reporters from the Oval Office, emphasized the involvement of notable companies in the deal, highlighting its uncertain outcome due to ongoing trade tensions with China.

The urgency of the situation stems from the extended deadline Trump has provided for ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest its U.S. assets, thereby averting a potential ban threatening its extensive American user base. Despite two extensions, the current deadline is set for June 19, leaving ByteDance time-constrained.

Critical voices, including Senators Mark Warner and Ed Markey, argue that Trump's extensions overstep legal boundaries. Meanwhile, Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton expresses skepticism over American investors' involvement, warning them of the risks associated with business ties to China. As the negotiations intensify, achieving a resolution with China remains a significant hurdle, hampering the progress of a deal that could impact U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

