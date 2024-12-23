Kejriwal Initiates Women Empowerment and Elderly Care Schemes in Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has initiated schemes aimed at empowering women and assisting the elderly. Kejriwal facilitated the registration for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana', marking a significant step towards improving welfare in Delhi.

The 'Mahila Samman Yojana' offers an honorarium of Rs 2,100 per month to women, while the 'Sanjeevani Yojana' provides free healthcare for those aged 60 and above. The registration drive was personally led by Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, commencing in Kidwai Nagar.

Kejriwal's efforts highlight an era of women empowerment and elder care, with over 2.5 lakh women already registered. The initiative aims to provide financial relief directly into beneficiaries' accounts, reflecting AAP's commitment to transformative politics for the welfare of Delhi's populace.

