Congress Questions Haryana Polls: Allegations of EVM Manipulation Surface

The Congress party has sounded the alarm over irregularities in the Haryana Assembly elections, focusing on alleged discrepancies in electronic voting machines. The interim report, released by Karan Singh Dalal, head of the party's fact-finding committee, highlighted various anomalies undermining the electoral process.

Despite surveys favoring the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, prompting allegations of EVM malfunctions that the party claims affected vote counts. Concerns were raised about the unusually high battery levels on EVMs and a noted increase in vote percentages in certain districts post-election.

The Election Commission has dismissed these allegations, deeming them groundless. Meanwhile, Dalal criticized the Commission's transparency and details of polling data availability, pointing to potential manipulation or replacement of EVMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)