Congress Questions Haryana Polls: Allegations of EVM Manipulation Surface
The Congress party has raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the Haryana Assembly elections. According to Karan Singh Dalal, the head of Congress' fact-finding committee, there were significant irregularities in the voting and counting process, leading to their unexpected election loss. The ruling BJP has been accused of exploiting government resources. The Election Commission had dismissed these claims, attributing them to baseless doubts.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has sounded the alarm over irregularities in the Haryana Assembly elections, focusing on alleged discrepancies in electronic voting machines. The interim report, released by Karan Singh Dalal, head of the party's fact-finding committee, highlighted various anomalies undermining the electoral process.
Despite surveys favoring the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, prompting allegations of EVM malfunctions that the party claims affected vote counts. Concerns were raised about the unusually high battery levels on EVMs and a noted increase in vote percentages in certain districts post-election.
The Election Commission has dismissed these allegations, deeming them groundless. Meanwhile, Dalal criticized the Commission's transparency and details of polling data availability, pointing to potential manipulation or replacement of EVMs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: US Rejects BJP's 'Deep State' Allegations
Kerala's Unused Calamity Funds Spark BJP Criticism
EVM Controversy Sparks Debate: BJP Slams MVA's Election Allegations
Himachal Pradesh BJP Protests Against Alleged Congress Mismanagement
Political Tumult: SP Withdraws from MVA, Accusations of BJP Allegiances Fly