Mozambique's Election Turmoil: Frelimo's Controversial Victory

Mozambique's top court announced on Monday the affirmation of the ruling party Frelimo's victory in the contentious October elections. This verdict has incited massive protests from opposition groups declaring the vote was fraudulent.

The Constitutional Council's decision is anticipated to fuel further unrest in Mozambique, a Southern African nation of close to 35 million residents, governed by Frelimo since 1975. Western observers claimed the election lacked freedom and fairness, leading to unprecedented protests against Frelimo.

According to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide, at least 130 individuals have perished in conflicts with law enforcement. Late October provisional results from the electoral commission, which has refrained from addressing fraud allegations, appointed Frelimo's Daniel Chapo as president-elect and maintained the party's parliamentary majority. Post-election chaos has disrupted foreign company operations, like the Australian mining firm South32, and caused temporary shutdowns at the South Africa border.

A representative from the opposition warned that national disorder would ensue if Frelimo's victory was confirmed. This has already adversely affected Mozambique's economic forecasts for 2024, expected to dip below the previous 4.3% prediction due to the turmoil and Cyclone Chido's impact.

