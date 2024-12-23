Left Menu

Sikh Organization Backs Protests Against J&K Reservation Policy

A Sikh organization in Jammu and Kashmir supports ongoing protests against the area's reservation policy post-Article 370 abrogation, citing it as politically driven. They urge for the reinstatement of the earlier open merit system, highlighting the discontent among youth affected by job and educational reservations.

A Sikh organization based in Jammu and Kashmir has voiced its support for the protests against the region's reservation policy, which was enforced following the abrogation of Article 370.

The All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) criticized the policy as politically motivated, claiming it disadvantages those in the open merit category by favoring smaller groups without merit-based criteria.

Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina called for a judicial investigation to address the perceived inequities faced by the majority community and advocated for enhancing opportunities for the Sikh minority, now officially recognized as such.

(With inputs from agencies.)

