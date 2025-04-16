Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial Bill on Muslim Reservation Awaits Presidential Nod

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved a Bill granting four per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts for Presidential assent, citing constitutional concerns. The Bill, passed amid opposition protests, faces criticisms for relying on religious identity for reservations rather than socio-economic factors, as per Supreme Court judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:31 IST
  • India

Karnataka's Governor has forwarded a contentious Bill proposing four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts to the President for approval, highlighting potential constitutional violations regarding reservations based on religion. Legal experts argue that such provisions could contravene Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Indian Constitution, which emphasize equality and non-discrimination.

The Governor referenced the Supreme Court's stance that affirmative action should be based on social and educational backwardness, not religious identity, upholding this view amidst political opposition. The Bill, passed on the last legislative session day amid chaotic protests, saw BJP legislators suspended for disruptive actions, criticizing the Bill as appeasement politics.

This issue has now become a focal point of the BJP's ongoing 'Janaakrosha Yatre' campaign, as they challenge the Bill's legality and implications, suggesting it panders to religious divisions rather than addressing socio-economic disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

