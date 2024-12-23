Haryana's Development Surge: Saini Targets Congress Amid Triumphant BJP Rule
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's development progress under BJP, criticizing Congress for past neglect. He highlighted successful welfare schemes aligned with inclusive growth and countered Congress allegations. The BJP's substantial investment in Indri contrasts with Congress spending, underscoring effective governance.
In a political rally at Indri, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the state's development achievements while targeting the Congress for alleged past failures. He announced plans to triple the current growth rate during the BJP's third term, contrasting this with Congress's erstwhile rule.
Saini criticized Congress for raising what he termed as hollow slogans without tangible development, while emphasizing BJP's inclusive growth strategy under the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He highlighted how the BJP invested significantly more in local development compared to previous Congress administrations.
Addressing alleged inconsistencies in electronic voting machines, Saini dismissed Congress's claims, attributing their loss to ineffective policies rather than faulty technology. He praised the public for supporting BJP's vision in line with Prime Minister Modi's developmental roadmap for India by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
