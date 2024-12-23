Left Menu

Haryana's Development Surge: Saini Targets Congress Amid Triumphant BJP Rule

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's development progress under BJP, criticizing Congress for past neglect. He highlighted successful welfare schemes aligned with inclusive growth and countered Congress allegations. The BJP's substantial investment in Indri contrasts with Congress spending, underscoring effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnal | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:19 IST
Haryana's Development Surge: Saini Targets Congress Amid Triumphant BJP Rule
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In a political rally at Indri, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the state's development achievements while targeting the Congress for alleged past failures. He announced plans to triple the current growth rate during the BJP's third term, contrasting this with Congress's erstwhile rule.

Saini criticized Congress for raising what he termed as hollow slogans without tangible development, while emphasizing BJP's inclusive growth strategy under the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He highlighted how the BJP invested significantly more in local development compared to previous Congress administrations.

Addressing alleged inconsistencies in electronic voting machines, Saini dismissed Congress's claims, attributing their loss to ineffective policies rather than faulty technology. He praised the public for supporting BJP's vision in line with Prime Minister Modi's developmental roadmap for India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024