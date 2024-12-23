France's New Government: A Balancing Act for the 2025 Budget
France has formed a new government under Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, with former ministers and senior civil servants, aiming to pass a 2025 budget and avoid further crisis. Key appointments include Eric Lombard as finance minister and Élisabeth Borne as education minister, amidst political challenges.
France has unveiled a new government lineup under the leadership of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. The cabinet includes a mix of former ministers and experienced civil servants, tasked with the crucial job of passing the 2025 budget to prevent a deepening national crisis.
Eric Lombard, head of Caisse des Depots, has taken over as finance minister, teaming up with Amélie de Montchalin, appointed as the budget minister. Bruno Retailleau holds his position as interior minister, while Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu also maintain their posts.
In a surprising shuffle, former Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne steps in as education minister, and Gerard Darmanin assumes the role of Justice Minister. Bayrou worked tirelessly for nearly 10 days to form the government, combating potential no-confidence threats from both far-right and left-wing factions, as he addresses the urgent need for budget reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
