Delhi Congress Strategizes Election Manifesto Amid Fresh Political Alliances

The Delhi Congress convened a meeting on Monday to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, expressing a commitment to promises that are realistically achievable. Party sources suggest potential manifesto pledges like a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for women and 400 units of free electricity.

At a press conference, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav stated that public consultations have been pivotal in shaping the manifesto. He emphasized that the Congress party focuses on practical commitments, as opposed to merely making promises. A follow-up manifesto meeting is anticipated on Tuesday.

In other political moves, former AAP MLAs Asif Ahmad Khan and Devinder Sehrawat joined the Congress. Yadav accused both BJP and AAP of misleading Delhi voters with unfulfilled promises and announced district-wide protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, demanding his resignation and apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)