Left Menu

Delhi Congress Strategizes Election Manifesto Amid Fresh Political Alliances

The Delhi Congress held a meeting to discuss its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, emphasizing achievable promises. Key promises may include support for women and free electricity. The party criticized the BJP and AAP for false promises and announced protests against recent statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:54 IST
Delhi Congress Strategizes Election Manifesto Amid Fresh Political Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress convened a meeting on Monday to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, expressing a commitment to promises that are realistically achievable. Party sources suggest potential manifesto pledges like a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for women and 400 units of free electricity.

At a press conference, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav stated that public consultations have been pivotal in shaping the manifesto. He emphasized that the Congress party focuses on practical commitments, as opposed to merely making promises. A follow-up manifesto meeting is anticipated on Tuesday.

In other political moves, former AAP MLAs Asif Ahmad Khan and Devinder Sehrawat joined the Congress. Yadav accused both BJP and AAP of misleading Delhi voters with unfulfilled promises and announced district-wide protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, demanding his resignation and apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024