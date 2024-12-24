Hong Kong Tightens Grip on Pro-Democracy Activists with New Bounties

In a bold move, Hong Kong announced on Tuesday the imposition of HK$1 million ($128,728) bounties on six pro-democracy activists, intensifying its crackdown on dissent. The activists, who are located in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, face serious charges including incitement to secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces, according to Hong Kong's Secretary for Security Chris Tang.

Among those targeted are UK-based commentator Chung Kim-wah, former pro-independence group leader Tony Chung, and Carmen Lau of the Hong Kong Democracy Council. Despite these developments, Lau expressed her determination on Twitter, vowing not to retreat from the fight for Hong Kong. This reinforced effort to apprehend key opposition figures occurs amidst efforts to rejuvenate the city's economic growth and international standing after recent setbacks.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities defend the ongoing measures, citing a restoration of stability following 2019's pro-democracy protests. Tang highlights the perceived threats posed by the activists, including their online activity and advocacy for sanctions against Hong Kong officials. As international voices critique these measures as repressive, authorities remain firm in their stance that stability and national security are paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)