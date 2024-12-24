Left Menu

From Revolutionary to President: Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Unlikely Ascent in Sri Lanka

Anura Kumara Dissanayake's unexpected rise to Sri Lanka's presidency marked a political shift as his party went from a three percent vote share in 2019 to a sweeping 60+ percent in 2023. His victory highlights a new era in India-Sri Lanka relations, emphasizing collaboration and addressing historical tensions.

Updated: 24-12-2024 11:49 IST
Anura Kumara Dissanayake
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Anura Kumara Dissanayake's unexpected rise to the presidency has transformed Sri Lanka's political landscape. Notably known as AKD, Dissanayake led his party from a mere three percent vote share in 2019 to a commanding victory in 2023, securing over 60 percent of the presidential election votes.

This political shift rekindles the dynamics between Sri Lanka and India. Historically, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) was known for its anti-Indian stance during the rebellion in the late 1980s. However, February's visit marked a significant shift, demonstrating alignment with India's investment interests.

In the wake of Dissanayake's presidency, India, represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, swiftly engaged with the new leadership to ensure continued cooperation. The visit set the stage for collaborative initiatives, focusing on trade agreements and infrastructure development while addressing longstanding maritime disputes involving fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

