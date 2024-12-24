Left Menu

Renewing Peace Efforts: Revisiting Vajpayee's 1999 Lahore Legacy

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan and other leaders reflect on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's historic 1999 Lahore visit, emphasizing the missed peace opportunity between India and Pakistan. They see potential for rekindling efforts under current leadership, despite military tensions and terrorism challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan calls for renewed peace talks between India and Pakistan, citing the missed opportunity from Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 1999 Lahore visit. With Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif now leading the respective nations, Khan sees a chance to revive the peace process.

Vajpayee's visit sparked hope in February 1999, but the Kargil conflict derailed efforts. Senior PML-N leader Mohammad Mehdi emphasizes the historic nature of the visit amid the nuclear backdrop, despite subsequent protests and military involvement.

Brig (retd.) Farooq Hameed believes Nawaz Sharif should consult the military in future talks to avoid past mistakes, as businesses eagerly await a resolution. However, terrorism remains a significant barrier to bilateral reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

