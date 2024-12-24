Renewing Peace Efforts: Revisiting Vajpayee's 1999 Lahore Legacy

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan calls for renewed peace talks between India and Pakistan, citing the missed opportunity from Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 1999 Lahore visit. With Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif now leading the respective nations, Khan sees a chance to revive the peace process.

Vajpayee's visit sparked hope in February 1999, but the Kargil conflict derailed efforts. Senior PML-N leader Mohammad Mehdi emphasizes the historic nature of the visit amid the nuclear backdrop, despite subsequent protests and military involvement.

Brig (retd.) Farooq Hameed believes Nawaz Sharif should consult the military in future talks to avoid past mistakes, as businesses eagerly await a resolution. However, terrorism remains a significant barrier to bilateral reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)