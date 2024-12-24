Left Menu

Impeachment Decison Looms Over South Korean Politics

The Democratic Party of South Korea is delaying the decision to submit a bill to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo. Initially planned for Tuesday, a party lawmaker indicated the decision would be made later in the week, following a party spokesman's earlier statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:28 IST
Impeachment Decison Looms Over South Korean Politics
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Democratic Party of South Korea is considering the submission of an impeachment bill against acting president Han Duck-soo. The decision was initially expected to be made on Tuesday.

Contrary to earlier statements by a party spokesman, the Democratic Party has chosen to postpone the decision-making process until later this week.

As the tension escalates within the political sphere, South Korea waits for the party's crucial decision, which could have significant implications for the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024