Impeachment Decison Looms Over South Korean Politics
The Democratic Party of South Korea is delaying the decision to submit a bill to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo. Initially planned for Tuesday, a party lawmaker indicated the decision would be made later in the week, following a party spokesman's earlier statement.
Updated: 24-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:28 IST
The Democratic Party of South Korea is considering the submission of an impeachment bill against acting president Han Duck-soo. The decision was initially expected to be made on Tuesday.
Contrary to earlier statements by a party spokesman, the Democratic Party has chosen to postpone the decision-making process until later this week.
As the tension escalates within the political sphere, South Korea waits for the party's crucial decision, which could have significant implications for the current administration.
