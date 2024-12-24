Power Shifts and Political Turmoil in Maharashtra 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made a significant comeback in Maharashtra's political landscape in 2024, successfully securing 230 out of 288 seats in the November assembly elections. This victory paved the way for Devendra Fadnavis to take the oath as the Chief Minister for the third time.

The elections were not without controversies, as tensions flared with the brutal murder of a sarpanch in Beed and a Dalit's death in judicial custody in Parbhani. The opposition criticized the ruling government's handling of these incidents, emphasizing the alleged law and order failures.

Despite the political triumph, the Mahayuti faced internal challenges with discontent over ministerial allocations. Meanwhile, cultural recognition was achieved as Marathi received classical language status, showcasing the state's rich heritage. The year ended with potential shifts in political alliances as prominent figures sought new collaborations.

